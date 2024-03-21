232808
231507
Kamloops  

Peaceful protest planned in Kamloops in support of transgender rights

Event to support trans rights

- | Story: 478199

A peaceful protest in support of trans rights will be held in front of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo’s office on Monday.

The event will get underway at 11 a.m.

In a statement, organizers said their goals are to show support for transgender people and their allies in Alberta, where Premier Danielle Smith has announced planned policy changes which will affect transgender youth.

The policies have spurred protests at the grassroots level and from professional groups like the Alberta Medical Association.

Kamloops organizers say the protest is also being held to denounce anti-trans legislation across Canada and to demand a statement from Caputo.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

229228