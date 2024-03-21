Kamloops Fire Rescue says fuel mitigation project underway Thursday in Kenna Cartwright Park

Photo: Kamloops Fire Rescue
Smoke seen drifting from Kenna Cartwright Park Thursday is coming from a wildfire fuel mitigation project.
In a social media post, Kamloops Fire Rescue said the project is intended to reduce the risk of wildfire within city limits.
A number of planned burns have happened in Kenna Cartwright, and in a number of other locations around the city throughout the winter months.
