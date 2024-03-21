232808
232178
Kamloops  

Kamloops Fire Rescue says fuel mitigation project underway Thursday in Kenna Cartwright Park

Smoke is from planned burn

Smoke seen drifting from Kenna Cartwright Park Thursday is coming from a wildfire fuel mitigation project.

In a social media post, Kamloops Fire Rescue said the project is intended to reduce the risk of wildfire within city limits.

A number of planned burns have happened in Kenna Cartwright, and in a number of other locations around the city throughout the winter months.

