Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday on Victoria Street near 10th Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

Eastbound traffic is moving slowly on a major downtown Kamloops thoroughfare on Thursday morning following a collision involving a dump truck and an SUV.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 10th Avenue and Victoria Street just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a collision in the eastbound lanes.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews and BC Ambulance Service paramedics could be seen tending to a patient at the scene while police spoke to witnesses and stopped traffic.

Just before 11 a.m., eastbound traffic was getting through slowly.