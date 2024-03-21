232808
232902
Kamloops  

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops

Crash snarls Victoria Street

- | Story: 478175

Eastbound traffic is moving slowly on a major downtown Kamloops thoroughfare on Thursday morning following a collision involving a dump truck and an SUV.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 10th Avenue and Victoria Street just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a collision in the eastbound lanes.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews and BC Ambulance Service paramedics could be seen tending to a patient at the scene while police spoke to witnesses and stopped traffic.

Just before 11 a.m., eastbound traffic was getting through slowly.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

232391