Injuries undetermined after SUV drives off embankment, collides with truck in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday on Victoria Street near 10th Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after an SUV drove off an embankment Thursday morning in downtown Kamloops and into the side of a dump truck.

Emergency crews were called to an area just east of 10th Avenue on Victoria Street just before 10:40 a.m.

“According to the report, an SUV had gone off a small embankment and into the side of a large truck,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops.

“Civilians in the area assisted with removing the driver from the SUV.”

The vehicle appeared to have gone down the embankment between the Petro-Canada parking lot and Victoria Street.

Evelyn said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:59 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is moving slowly on a major downtown Kamloops thoroughfare on Thursday morning following a collision involving a dump truck and an SUV.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 10th Avenue and Victoria Street just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a collision in the eastbound lanes.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews and BC Ambulance Service paramedics could be seen tending to a patient at the scene while police spoke to witnesses and stopped traffic.

Just before 11 a.m., eastbound traffic was getting through slowly.