Kamloops advocate frequents back alleys, downtown streets to care for unhoused

It’s an icy morning in downtown Kamloops as street advocate George Murphy walks through back alleys, checking in alcoves, behind dumpsters, under stairwells and in culverts for people who have spent a rough night outside.

Murphy heads into a small back-alley parking lot, pointing out a piece of cardboard placed on the ground underneath a vent expelling lukewarm air.

“They'll sleep here at night time to try and stay warm, because this thing puts out heat all night,” he said. “Many many times, I come right to the spot to check on the folks that are sleeping here and make sure they're okay.”

Murphy has worked as a downtown Kamloops street advocate for about two years, a role created in partnership between the Mustard Seed and the Downtown Kamloops Business Improvement Association which was funded through the federal government. Funding for his role was recently secured for another two years.

Each weekday, Murphy walks through streets and alleys downtown — and on riverbanks from Overlanders Bridge to the Yacht Club a couple times per week — checking up on unhoused, vulnerable people and taking calls from businesses who need help de-escalating a situation or moving someone along.

Murphy estimated he makes more than 100 contacts per day — and on a busy day, close to 200.

Working hard to build relationships

When Castanet Kamloops, along with three city councillors, joined Murphy for a morning walk through downtown streets in early March, he greeted each person he came across by name, asking them if they needed help and encouraging them to head to the Mustard Seed’s day room to get food and to warm up.

“We’ve got to get you off the streets,” he told one man slumped in a door frame. “I love you brother. You know that, right?”

He said each day is different — sometimes, he will be able to sit down and connect with people, asking them about their day, and even taking them out for lunch to get them away from triggers or bad influences.

“Other times, I just get the middle finger,” he said.

However, Murphy said that he’s found giving words of encouragement and taking time to sit down and listen to people “makes all the difference.”

“I'll say something like, ‘You know what? You’re loved. People love you, you know you're not in this world alone. You may feel alone, but people love you, they care about you,’” he said.

He said over the past couple of years — and from his previous experience working in the Mustard Seed’s day room — he’s been able to build relationships with people on the street so he’s able to have those types of candid interactions.

“When things are going sideways in their life and they don't trust anybody, if I'm there in that moment, I've worked hard to build that relationship. So they will come to me and talk to me, or we can de-escalate,” he said.

More detox, treatment, and compassion needed

Murphy said people on the streets want to see more detox and treatment spaces available, and they will often tell him they want to get clean, and “don’t want to do this anymore.” He said more mental health resources, counsellors and other supports are also needed, noting it’s important to capitalize on the moment someone wants to seek help.

“It’s very brief — and that’s where I wish I had the magic wand to be able to just do that for them. I know from experience now that so many of our folks on the streets wouldn't be on the streets if they could just go now,” Murphy said.

He said more shelter beds are also needed so people can stay out of the elements overnight. For woman, he said being on the streets is “the most unsafe thing you can possibly imagine," pointing out tight, hidden spaces where people will wedge themselves out of sight for some security.

Murphy said it was also key for the community to find compassion for people on the streets.

“I hear your frustration, I know you're angry — but it's going to take all of us to fix this,” he said.

'The most effective tool'

Coun. Kelly Hall, who joined Murphy on his morning walk, told Castanet Kamloops he’d like to see another street advocate.

“We’ve got to find a way to advocate for another George. You can see the value that he brings to our community,” Hall said.

“It's the absolute pure compassion that George exhibits to these people in their time of need,” added Coun. Stephen Karpuk, who also took part in the walk.

“They're in dire need — and he seems to do it day-in, day-out, regardless of whatever stressors he's living with himself and what he's seen the day before. …It comes back to something someone told me a long time ago, be hard on the issues and soft on the people. And he is the epitome of that.”

Howie Reimer, executive director of the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, said receiving confirmation Murphy received funding for at least another two years “means everything." He added while it’s not the solution to all the issues, Murphy is helping people.

“I believe George Murphy and the Mustard Seed outreach has been the most effective tool in mitigating and de-escalating a lot of the issues we’re seeing on the street,” he said.