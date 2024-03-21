Students learn about policing careers in Kamloops RCMP Youth Academy

More than a dozen high school students have been busy marching around Brocklehurst Middle School over spring break as part of the Kamloops RCMP Youth Academy.

The academy is modelled after the police depot in Regina and allows the teens, local students from grades 10 to 12, to get an inside look at policing and law enforcement careers.

Students sleep in barracks, run drills, are taught police defence tactics and learn about different areas of law enforcement.

Rick Kienlein, director of instruction and secondary learning services for the Kamloops-Thompson School District, said the academy has run in partnership with SD73 since 2008.

“This is about providing interested students with an opportunity to do a deeper dive into law enforcement careers and careers that are associated with law enforcement so that then they can make informed decisions as they move forward in their future,” Kienlein said.

“They're up at six o'clock in the morning, they're participating in physical activity right away. They have learning sessions throughout the day and then they're busy essentially right till 9 p.m. at night.”

Throughout the week, presenters host workshops for the students. Topics included the police dog service unit, Indigenous Policing Service and the BC Sheriffs Service among others.

Grade 12 student Szik Grizzlypaws said he’s always been interested in a career law enforcement, and has been using the opportunity to learn the skills he’ll need.

“We've been learning lots of methods or overall awareness, things in awareness of our situation, awareness of our condition, awareness of our teammates, building on aspects of community or team building and especially communication,” he said.

“I felt that I have the reasonable skill set for this career path and I want to cultivate that. Law enforcement — It's always just been a natural desire of my own."

Sahali Secondary student Christina Boucher said she’s been interested in policing since she was a child, and hopes to use the academy as a stepping stone in her future career.

“I wanted to learn what the police industry was looking for in values as a human being and develop those skills,” she said.

“The first day I arrived I immediately volunteer to be right marker. And since then, I have been able to prove to myself that I excel in a situation like this and that I can be a cop because I want to be a great one.”