Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors quietly approve four per cent raise for 2024

Photo: Castanet The TNRD boardroom

The 27 directors on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District's board have voted to give themselves their annual raise.

At the board's most recent meeting, directors voted unanimously, without discussion, to approve a four per cent remuneration increase this year, as they did in 2023.

The provisional budget was drafted taking the four per cent increase, totalling $25,000, into account, meaning no adjustments needed to be made to the budget, a TNRD staff report stated.

Under its remuneration bylaw, the board has the option to implement an annual increase equal to the average of B.C.’s last three years consumer price index (CPI), which is 4.5 per cent.

“We voted on the four per cent number rather than a higher number and that is in line with what the thought process was last fall,” Area J director Mike Grenier told Castanet Kamloops.

The board’s indemnity is increased every year and, in the event it is pegged to be greater than four per cent, it is to be reviewed before a higher raise is approved. In the event the average CPI declines or is even, the remuneration remains the same as in the previous year unless otherwise determined, according to the staff report.

The previous bylaw stated the annual increase be equal to the previous year’s CPI, which was 6.9 per cent in 2022. Last year the board also approved, for Jan. 1, 2024, a one-time increase to annual indemnities to ensure competitive compensation with other regional districts with a combined increase of $65,272 for all directors.

Last December, the board approved changes to the bylaw to have it reviewed every two years.

The indemnity for municipal directors of the TNRD is $17,000 while electoral area directors receive more than $30,000. The chair of the board receives an additional $28,400 while the vice-chair gets an extra $5,700.