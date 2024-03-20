232807
Kamloops  

Kamloops police asking for help to find 50-year-old man last seen near Columbia Street

Man missing since Monday

Kamloops Mounties are asking for help to find a 50-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Clifford Porter was reported missing to the Kamloops RCMP detachment on March 18. He was last seen in the 300-block of Columbia Street.

“Police are concerned for Clifford’s wellbeing and are asking that anyone with information related to him please contact the detachment as soon as possible,” Evelyn said.

Porter is described as standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Porter or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

