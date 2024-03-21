'Abject failure' by police, health officials set stage for Kamloops murder, judge says

Photo: RCMP Jason Michael Holm

A B.C. Supreme Court judge says “an abject failure” on the part of Kamloops Mounties and local health officials set the stage for a bloody 2020 murder that could have been avoided if the killer was adequately monitored for his well-documented mental health issues.

Jason Michael Holm, 41, was found not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD) Wednesday following an earlier trial on one count of first-degree murder. That means he will undergo treatment at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam instead of serving a life sentence.

Holm killed 39-year-old Paul Samuel Whitten on Aug. 1, 2020. The two men were friends and neighbours on Clarke Street in the West End and Holm was suffering delusions related to his schizophrenia. In his delusion, he believed that Whitten had been raping his girlfriend, who did not exist.

Whitten was stabbed 49 times. Police found him gravely injured on a balcony on Clarke Street after responding to a 911 call about a person covered in blood. Before he died, Whitten identified his killer to police as "Jason.”

Holm was arrested within hours of the stabbing and admitted his guilt to police, blaming voices in his head.

'Confused, irrational, illogical'

During Holm's trial, court heard he had stopped taking his medication and his behaviour was deteriorating in the days leading up to the murder.

His mother alerted police the day before the slaying, but nothing was done. Neighbours also reported seeing bizarre behaviour, including Holm walking around the neighbourhood naked and masturbating.

In his decision Wednesday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves described it as “accelerating negative behaviour.”

“He acted with a confused, irrational, illogical sense of morality,” he said.

“It is, of course, all completely irrational, but it is not made up. It is his damaged and altered belief system as a result of the schizophrenia.”

A psychiatrist testified in October that Holm was likely “overwhelmed by psychotic symptoms” at the time of the murder.

Efforts 'landed on deaf ears'

Groves said the question he was left to decide was whether Holm suffered a mental disorder at the time of the offence such that he could not appreciate the moral consequences of his actions.

“In considering whether the accused has met that test, I again refer back to the evidence of the neighbours and the evidence of Mr. Holm’s mother around the time of the offence,” he said.

“Despite neighbours' and his mother’s effort to reach out to police authorities and mental health authorities, these efforts either landed on deaf ears or were too late to be completely effective."

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, was called in to probe Whitten's death because Mounties had been looking for Holm the day before the murder.

The IIO eventually concluded there was "no connection between police actions and the events that occurred on Aug. 1, 2020."

Judge says he's 'at a loss'

Holm was no stranger to police, mental-health officials or the courts. Wednesday marked the fourth time he has been found NCRMD for a criminal offence.

Groves said he can’t understand why Holm was not being closely monitored by police and doctors while in the community.

“Though one cannot predict the future and though I note that hindsight is 20/20 for the most part, it seems clear to me that there was a failure by the authorities who regulate the release of individuals in the community in regard to Mr. Holm, who had a significant past history of decompression when he failed to take his medication,” he said.

"I am at a loss to understand how, with that history, someone or some group thought it appropriate to let him take his medication on his own.”

During Holm's trial, court heard police found a significant quantity of packaged medication inside his residence following his arrest, indicating he had been off his meds for some time.

Police, health officials 'dropped the ball'

Groves went out of his way to call out local police and health officials, who he said were responsible for the "abject failure" that resulted in Whitten's death.

“Despite repeated efforts of neighbours and family members to alert the police to the declining and dangerous behaviour of Mr. Holm, no action of any significance appears to have been taken,” he said.

“The mental-health authorities in this community and the police authorities in this community have unfortunately dropped the ball on Mr. Holm, to use the vernacular, and the consequences of this are significant. They are devastating to Mr. Whitten’s family and devastating to the community as a whole.”

Castanet Kamloops put Groves’ comments to Interior Health and Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley seeking a response. An IH spokesman said the matter was being looked into and Pelley provided the following statement: “We are aware and are awaiting the written decision for thorough assessment and review, as well as further discussions with Crown counsel. We’re also aware of the IIO findings in relation to this investigation.”

Holm has been in custody since his arrest immediately following Whitten’s death. He will now be referred to the BC Review Board, the tribunal responsible for determining next steps for an offender who has been found NCRMD and deciding when they are no longer a risk to the public and safe to release.