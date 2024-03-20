Thompson Nicola Ups and Downs Society calling to end stereotypes on World Down Syndrome Day

Photo: Contributed

With World Down Syndrome Day on Thursday, the president of the Thompson Nicola Ups and Downs Society says the society’s goal is to raise awareness of the need to value members of the down syndrome community.

Dave Ralph, TNUDS president, said the society has approximately 35 families as part of its community. He said usually at least one member of each family has Down syndrome.

“We offer our resources for them to utilize, we send out monthly updates when necessary on different things that are taking place, whether it be a national conference on Down syndrome, or international,” Ralph said.

“Often the maternity ward will give us a call that a family has given birth to a child with Down syndrome. So we connect with them, we give them a little bit of a package to introduce them to the world of Down syndrome.”

World Down Syndrome Day has been observed by the United Nations on March 21 since 2012. The day was chosen due to Down syndrome occurring when an individual has an extra, partial or whole, copy of chromosome 21.

Ralph said too often discussion around Down syndrome focuses “on the disability” rather than what the individual is capable of achieving.

“They may be thought of by the public who isn't real familiar with them, as they aren't able to do things, they're not capable of having a typical or constructive and worthwhile life,” Ralph said.

“That's what we are really trying to raise awareness of — is think of people with Down syndrome as just another contributing member of your community.”

The United Nation said the theme of World Down Syndrome Day 2024 is “end the stereotypes.”

“We just want people to remember that they're just different people with different abilities, and that's what we try to focus on,” Ralph said.