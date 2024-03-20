ASK Wellness CEO Hughes to receive medal from Governor General at Rideau Hall

Photo: KTW file Bob Hughes, CEO of ASK Wellness Society, will be awarded with a Meritorious Service Medal in a ceremony at Rideau Hall Thursday.

Bob Hughes, CEO of the Kamloops-based ASK Wellness Society, will be awarded with a medal from Canada's Governor General in a ceremony Thursday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

The Meritorious Service Decorations will be presented by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

In a statement, Andrina Tenisci, ASK Wellness Society communications director, said the organization is “thrilled and beyond proud” of Hughes as he receives the medal.

“His exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to providing hope, care and support to people who are most vulnerable helps guide us all as we strive to do the same,” she said.

“This speaks to his persistent commitment to both partnerships and collaborative efforts across the region and the province. It is such a humbling experience to see him receive this prestigious award.”

According to the Governor General's office, Hughes is being awarded for his work to guide the non-profit agency through a major transformation over the past decade, and his focus on supporting vulnerable people in the community.

"He has built effective partnerships with government agencies, business stakeholders and those with lived experience to increase support for people who are marginalized or homeless," the website said.

"His compassion has led ASK to focus on housing and harm reduction first, to help its clientele secure homes, jobs and better health."

According to a press release from the office of the Governor General, the Meritorious Service Decorations were created by Queen Elizabeth II to recognize Canadians for “an exceptional deed” bringing honour to the country.

“They honour activities or deeds that are often innovative, set an example or model for others to follow, or improve the quality of life in a community,” the press release said.

During Thursday’s ceremony, 56 Meritorious Service Medals and eight Meritorious Service Crosses will be presented to recipients from across Canada.