Western Canada Theatre to perform legendary 1970s rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar

Photo: Western Canada Theatre

The story of Jesus Christ will be resurrected next month at the Sagebrush Theatre when Western Canada Theatre performs the quintessential 1970s rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

First conceived as a concept album by duo Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice over 50 years ago, the rock musical follows the final week of Jesus’ life from the perspective of Judas.

WCT says its two-hour production of Jesus Christ Superstar promises to “be a testament to the enduring brilliance of Webber and Rice’s creation.”

According to WCT, the production will include music performed live by musicians Clare Wyatt, Richard Graham, Kris Ruston, Alex Ward and Naomi Cloutier at every showing.

“I’ve always loved listening to the Jesus Christ Superstar soundtrack because of its incredible blend of great rock and roll, beautiful folk melodies, and powerful lyrics,” said director James MacDonald.

“What makes this such a commanding stage experience is not just the music, but that we start at the end of Jesus’ life, with dramatic forces pulling at all sides.”

Jesus Christ Superstar will run from April 4 to April 20 at the Sagebrush Theatre. More information is available online.