Five per cent hike could be tip of the iceberg for Kamloops-area hospital district taxes

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops-area residents could see their hospital taxes rise more than 20 per cent for 2024 if the regional hospital district has to pay a $16-million bill for cost overruns from Interior Health.

Meanwhile, the Thompson Regional Hospital District is also shorting the province millions in capital cost contributions in its latest budget that will need to be picked up, meaning this year’s taxes could go up even further if the TRHD bends on its position.

At its meeting Thursday, the TRHD is poised to pass a five per cent annual tax increase for each of the next five years.

Directors, however, will also have to consider a request from Interior Health to cover 40 per cent of $40 million in added costs on Phase 2 renovations of the Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower at Royal Inland Hospital. According to the health authority, those added costs were incurred due to the impact of the labour availability, supply chain delays and inflation.

If the board agrees to the $16 million request, this year's tax increase would be 19.5 per cent on top of the potential five per cent the TRHD could be asking for.

Ask 'seems exorbitant'

TRHD board chair Mike O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops he has no opinion on the funding request at this point and wants to hear form the rest of the board.

“That's something the board is going to have to debate and discuss — how much if any, that we want to add in based on top of the things that we know that we have to commit to,” O’Reilly said.

A staff report to the board for Thursday’s meeting states the TRHD currently has multiple competing priorities coming at it with a large investment required to fund the Kamloops cancer centre project and increasing yearly requests for major capital projects.

“The compounding of all these requests from Interior Health all at once, that would require large tax rate increases for the taxpayer to cover these costs, seems exorbitant,” the report stated, adding it is important to ensure the tax scenarios placed on constituents year-over-year are reasonable and sustainable.

The hospital district is also still paying off $8 million in costs from its initial contribution to the tower project.

Lack of taxation despite representation

Last September, the TRHD withheld $271,343 from the province to account for properties in Sun Rivers and Sienna Ridge, located on Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc reserve lands, that do not contribute taxes to the TRHD annual budget.

Continuing that trend, the TRHD is withholding costs related to the pending Kamloops cancer centre project at RIH, and minor and major capital project bylaws to the tune of nearly $7 million — $6.5 million for the cancer centre and another $383,986 in the bylaws.

The TRHD says this is to account for the estimated portion Sun Rivers residents would owe for the project and capital infrastructure items if it collected taxes from the area, whose residents utilize medial services of the region.

The TRHD is withholding three per cent of a requested 40 per cent from IH for the minor and major capital project bylaws, and five per cent of the Kamloops cancer centre — $45.14 million of a requested $51.6 million from the province.

Hospital districts in B.C. typically fund 40 per cent of capital equipment purchases at health-care facilities within hospital district boundaries, however that is no longer the case under the Hospital District Act.

“Legislation has changed, it used to be you had to do 40 per cent, now in the verbiage is up to 40 per cent, and that's where we stand at this point,” O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops.

O’Reilly said the hospital district board could change its position depending on how talks with Interior Health progress on Thursday, but noted there is precedent from other hospital districts for paying just 30 per cent of project costs.

Province says gap must be filled

Last October, B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy sent a reply letter to O’Reilly acknowledging the hospital district had the authority to set its own tax requisition, but noted the funding difference had to be made up.

“Your letter does not change the funding requirements negotiated between the board and the province,” Conroy wrote. “There cannot be a budget shortfall generated from properties that are not within the tax base. The Regional Hospital District should not be factoring these properties into its budget development or tax rate setting processes.”

O’Reilly has said the reduction in the TRHD’s contributions will ensure taxpayers in other communities are not continuing to absorb additional costs to meet the hospital district's annual contributions.

The TRHD borrows funds and finances construction projects or equipment purchases at hospitals within its boundaries, while capital projects are cost-shared between the province and TRHD.

The TRHD board of directors is composed of 31 members, including each of the 27 board members of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.