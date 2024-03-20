Kamloops Mounties seize two guns, body armour and drugs following traffic stop

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say they seized two guns, body armour and illegal drugs from a vehicle following a routine traffic stop early Tuesday morning on Victoria Street.

According to police, an officer making patrols downtown pulled over a vehicle for a burned-out headlight at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said it was quickly determined that the driver was prohibited.

“As police were arresting the driver, a weapon was observed,” she said. “A further search revealed two firearms, paraphernalia conducive with drug trafficking and illegal drugs.”

Mounties said charges will be considered for two of the three people found inside the vehicle.

“Kamloops police officers continue to be proactive in the enforcement of illegal drug trafficking and weapons offences associated with violent offenders,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“These enforcement strategies continue to remove firearms, weapons and potentially lethal substances from the community, and their successes are a testament to the officers who do this every shift.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.