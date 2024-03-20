Hospital district taxes could increase 25 per cent over five years to cover Kamloops cancer centre

Photo: KTW file Royal Inland Hospital

The Thompson Regional Hospital District is eyeing a 25-per-cent tax hike over five years and dipping into reserve funds to cover a number of big-ticket Royal Inland Hospital projects, including the new Kamloops cancer centre.

On Thursday, the TRHD board is set to adopt its next five-year financial plan and approve major and minor capital projects bylaws.

It will also ask staff to compile information on long-term debt options funding its portion of the pending Kamloops cancer centre — $45.14 million of a requested $51.6 million from the province.

The major capital bylaw includes a $9.7 million contribution to Interior Health from the TRHD for projects costing more than $100,000. The minor capital bylaw includes a $628,000 contribution for fiscal year 2023-2024 and $734,000 for 2024-2025.

Staff are recommending a five per cent increase on hospital taxes year-over-year, but four and three per cent options will also be presented, according to a hospital board report for Thursday’s meeting.

Total TRHD expenses for 2024 total $32.3 million, according to the report.

The staff report to the board stated that given year-over-year increases in major capital requests from Interior Health the need to borrow funds for the cancer centre will have a “substantial impact on the hospital district’s ability to maintain a reasonable tax rate for constituents.”

The hospital district will also be asked by IH to shoulder $16 million of a $40 million cost overrun to phase two renovation at Royal Inland Hospital, for which it has not budgeted. There are also other funding shortfalls from the cancer centre request and capital project bylaws the board will need to negotiate, which could all spike the tax increase even further.

$10 increase for average home

A five per cent year-over-year increase would see the average home, assessed at $680,000, pay approximately $212.50 per year in 2024 — an increase of $10.27 over the average household paid in 2023, according to the report.

Regional district staff are recommending the five per cent tax increase until 2028 to cover the large increase required in debt financing that will be added to the hospital district’s operating plan while ensuring enough of a reserve balance to address future capital projects.

“We got to do our fiduciary duty that we’re not draining our reserves to nothing as other things come up as we are experiencing right now,” hospital board chair Mike O’Reilly told Castanet Kamloops. “It is prudent to have the healthy reserve through this.”

The five per cent tax increase would amount to the TRHD collecting more than $17.2 million in taxes for 2024 — approximately $800,000 more than collected in 2023.

Robust reserve needed

The TRHD would begin borrowing funds for the cancer centre over the next 25 years in 2025, but an initial funding request for 2024 would need to be paid out of reserve funds as will take time for staff to work towards securing the loan through the municipal finance authority, the staff report stated.

In addition to the $45 million it intends to shoulder for the Kamloops cancer centre, the TRHD is also paying off more than $8 million in debt over the next two years from the Phil and Jeannie Gaglardi Tower completed in 2022.

RIH will also soon be looking at phase three renovations, requiring a large investment and the use of reserve funds to maintain stable tax rates in the future, the report stated.

According to the staff report, TRHD reserves currently sit at $29.3 million and will be needed to support additional debenture payments that will be needed in the future until tax rates increase enough to sustain the costs. If the board goes with a three per cent yearly increase the reserves by 2028 will be drained to $11.1 million, but if it implements the requested five per cent reserves will be down to $16.5 million by 2028.