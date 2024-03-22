Prohibited driver taken off road thanks to eagle-eyed Mountie, police say

Photo: Castanet

A prohibited driver was taken off the road over the weekend thanks to proactive patrols from a Kamloops Mountie, police say.

According to police, a constable making patrols at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the Ricardo Road area on the Tk’emlups reserve spotted a truck he knew to be associated to a prohibited driver.

“As part of the investigation, the officer confirmed the driver’s identity, issued him a court date to answer to the new charge and, under the Motor Vehicle Act, impounded the vehicle, which was registered to someone else,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-314-1800.