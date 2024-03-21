Driving while prohibited charges laid after traffic stop on Tk'emlups reserve, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

A Clearwater man was arrested Monday and remains in custody, facing two counts of driving a vehicle while prohibited.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a Tk’emlups rural Mountie was patrolling in the Chilcotin Road area on Monday at about 8:30 p.m. when he saw a truck being driven by someone who was prohibited.

“The officer found the vehicle parked soon after,” Evelyn said in a statement.

“With the assistance of backup, the officer located the suspect driver nearby and took him into custody.”

Steven Stuart Douglas Gardner, 28, has been charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited.

Mounties said Gardner was held for a bail hearing, and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.