Kamloops woman wakes up to find garage open, SUV stolen: police

Photo: Glacier Media

Police say a homeowner in Aberdeen woke up on Sunday morning to find her garage door open and her SUV stolen — along with a purse and house keys.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to a home in the 900-block of Greystone Court just after 8 a.m. for a report of an overnight theft.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a grey Honda Pilot, B.C. plate LA 517P, is still missing, and cards from the stolen purse have already been used at gas stations in Kamloops and Vernon.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, can call police at 250-828-3000.