Chips, salsa stolen in weekend burglary, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Glacier Media

Kamloops Mounties say $500 worth of chips and salsa was stolen over the weekend after a hungry burglar broke into a storage facility in Valleyview.

According to police, officers were called to a storage bay on Kelly Douglas Road on Sunday morning for a report of a theft.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators believe the break-in took place sometime between 2 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

“Approximately $500 of chips and salsa were taken,” she said.

Anyone with information about the theft can call police at 250-828-3000.