Suspect charged after alleged close call with pedestrian on Victoria Street, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man is facing a string of serious charges following an alleged close call last weekend on Victoria Street.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Fifth Avenue and Victoria Street just after 8 p.m. on March 15 for a report of a near miss involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly took off, before leaving it and fleeing on foot,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was arrested following a foot pursuit which led police down Eighth Avenue, onto Seymour and into the alley of St. Paul Street.”

Evelyn said a man in his 30s was arrested and is facing new charges including assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangerous driving and obstructing police.

The man’s name has not been made public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video can call police at 250-828-3000.