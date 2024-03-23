Thieves steal tools from work trucks after breaking into compound on Tk'emlups reserve, police say

Photo: Castanet

Construction tools were stolen after a thief broke into storage boxes on work trucks in a secure compound on the Tk’emlups reserve, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a commercial location in the 700-block of Athabasca Street East just after 9 a.m. on Friday for a report of a theft.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said thieves cut through a chain-link fence to gain access to the compound.

“Tools including a laser level, power drill and a socket set were among the items stolen,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-314-1800.