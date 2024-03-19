Shortage of nurses to blame for temporary overnight closure of emergency department at 100 Mile House hospital: IH

Photo: Glacier Media

A shortage of nurses is being blamed for a temporary overnight closure of the emergency department at 100 Mile District General Hospital.

According to Interior Health, the facility’s emergency department will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The hospital’s ER is typically open 24 hours.

“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital during this time,” IH said in a statement. “All other in-patient services will continue as normal at 100 Mile District General Hospital.”

Anyone in need of life-threatening emergency care is encouraged to call 911 for transport to “the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH said.