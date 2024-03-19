Clearwater arena could end season early after fire destroys only Zamboni, mayor says

Photo: Merlin Blackwell An ice-resurfacing machine burns Tuesday afternoon outside the North Thompson Sportsplex in Clearwater.

Skaters and hockey players in the North Thompson might have to cut their seasons short after a fire Tuesday afternoon destroyed the Clearwater arena's only Zamboni.

Emergency crews were called to the North Thompson Sportsplex in Clearwater at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a fire in the facility’s ice-resurfacing machine.

Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell told Castanet the expensive piece of specialized equipment is a total loss.

He said the municipality got rid of its backup Zamboni a few years ago once the one destroyed Tuesday came into service.

“I’m sure our staff will call around and see if somebody’s got one that they can lend to us,” Blackwell said.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if this might be the end of the season.”

Blackwell said the Clearwater arena’s ice usually stays in until May.

“With tournaments and figure skating and things like that, there would probably be another six weeks,” he said. “We’ll play it by ear at this point."