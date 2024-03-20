Kamloops skyline has new tallest building as Trillium Tower surpasses 41 metres

The Kamloops skyline has a new top dog now that the 15th floor of Kelson Group’s Trillium Tower has been poured, officially making it the tallest building in the city.

The 24-storey tower is part of a $200-million, 525-unit development project that began construction in March of 2022.

The Trillium Tower surpassed 41 metres in height on Monday, supplanting two buildings that had been tied for decades at the top of the list of the Tournament Capital’s tallest — the 14-storey Acacia Tower, built in 1975, and the 12-storey J.M. Gaglardi Building, built in 1966, each of which measure 40 metres, according to city records.

“We're very proud obviously to be from Kamloops — this is our head office, born and raised and and for us to be part of of a building that is going to be the tallest property in Kamloops, it's very satisfying,” said Kelson Group President Jason Fawcett.

“[It will] be a real landmark for Kamloops to orient themselves as you drive inside and into and out of downtown Kamloops. It's going to be really something.”

Occupancy by summer of 2025

Fawcett said he is expecting to see Trillium Tower occupied by July of 2025, give or take several months on either side.

“At this point, that's still what we're on scheduled for. Every day is a bit of an adventure — weather, potential issues with contractors and materials. But, we think we got it on track,” Fawcett said.

He said increases in construction costs have been a challenge to the project, but he said most of the contractors needed are in place to complete the tower.

“Costs have definitely went up and that has been a challenge for every contractor and builder and the whole country has housing costs that are high,” Fawcett said.

“But we're doing okay on that front and we've got a good plan. And we've got most of our contractors and contracts in place to finish his one building.”

Buildout could take 10 years

A second 20-storey tower is planned to be constructed adjacent to the Trillium Tower. The development will also include four wood frame, six-storey buildings.

Each six-storey building will have a ground floor of townhouses and four storeys of apartments above it, which Fawcett estimated would take a year and a half to build.

In total, Fawcett said the aim is to have the entire development completed in seven to 10 years.

Kelson Group recently finished construction of a 30-storey buildings in Kelowna, and Fawcett said he could see a time where Kamloops could be home to 30 or 40 storey buildings as well.

“We are hoping the success of this these two buildings will show that the viability of high rise living in Kamloops and, as a result, who knows maybe we'll see a 30 storey building somewhere else in Kamloops,” Fawcett said.

He said about 50 per cent of the tower’s 151 units have been pre-sold, but he was confident more interest will generate by the time the building opens.