Tickets on sale for premiere of documentary about Logan Lake and the 2021 Tremont Creek wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Tremont Creek wildfire, which threatened Logan Lake along with several other communities southwest of Kamloops in August 2021.

Tickets are now on sale for the premiere of The Test, a documentary about Logan Lake’s success in the face of an aggressive wildfire that threatened the district in 2021.

The film screening will take place at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Kamloops on Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m.

According to Kamloops filmmaker Vesta Giles, the documentary tells the story of the 2021 Tremont Creek wildfire and the District of Logan Lake — Canada’s first FireSmart community.

Giles said Logan Lake spent 18 years readying for a wildfire event, preparations which were put to the test when the Tremont Creek wildfire burned into the district’s boundaries.

Ticket prices are $15.50 for general admission, and $13.50 for seniors.

Tickets can be purchased through the Kamloops Live Box Office.