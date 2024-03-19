Truck stolen from Kamloops-area First Nation recovered during shoplifting arrest in Vernon

Photo: Castanet

Police recovered a pickup truck Monday that was stolen from a Kamloops-area First Nation after an alleged shoplifter in Vernon tried to use it as a getaway vehicle, a judge has been told.

A Ford F-350 was reported stolen early Monday morning from the Skeetchestn reserve west of Kamloops. Later in the day, the truck was recovered after a shoplifter was arrested at the Real Canadian Superstore in Vernon.

Court heard a man accused of stealing about $80 worth of merchandise from the store was seen attempting to flee in the truck. A suspect was arrested and charged.

Barry Loukis Gregoire, 29, is facing one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and theft under $5,000. He was granted bail Tuesday afternoon in Kamloops provincial court.

Gregoire is scheduled to return to court on March 28.