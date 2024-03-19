Fencing around North Kamloops homeless drop-in centre intended to reduce impact on neighbours, community

Photo: Michael Potestio People outside The Loop, 405 Tranquille Rd., on Tuesday afternoon.

Fences placed around the front of a controversial North Kamloops drop-in centre are part of an effort to quell nuisance complaints from neighbours, according to the facility’s operator.

Temporary fencing began going up this week around The Loop, 405 Tranquille Rd.

“We're trying to help the community of people that are triggered by seeing poor people and their belongings, to not have to look at them anymore,” Glenn Hilke told Castanet Kamloops.

“Also to give these folks [attending the centre] a little bit of privacy and protection. They often get yelled at and verbally abused by [people in] cars going by.”

Hilke said the plan is to cover the metal fencing with artwork, to beautify the area while providing much needed privacy for those inside the compound.

The Loop is located on a highly visible corner of Tranquille Road and serves the city’s homeless population as a place for meals, shelter and storage.

In 2021, it was deemed a nuisance property under the city’s good neighbour bylaw following complaints and reports to the RCMP and private security. Iit was shuttered temporarily that summer following a violent altercation.

Hilke told Castanet complaints have continued to be made to the city ever since, and the fence is being erected in an effort to remain open.

“It's been a day in and day out with us telling folks, ‘Please keep your things neat and consolidated, please move it over here, please move it over there.’ You know, all of that we do day in and day out with people to help them understand the pressure that we're under, and that we want to remain open,” he said.

“We just want the centre to be a safe and a joyful place, as much as possible, for folks.”

Hilke said the City of Kamloops did not request that The Loop erect fencing.