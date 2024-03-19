TRU investing in bee-friendly efforts after having been named Bee City Campus

Photo: Unsplash

Thompson Rivers University says its campus is abuzz after having been crowned a certified Bee City Campus, which it says will lead to more investing in its bee-friendly efforts.

In a news release, TRU said the honour was bestowed by Bee City Canada, a charitable organization committed to pollinator conservation.

The university has maintained a small colony of honey bee hives on campus since 2011 when former culinary arts instructor Ron Rosentreter started the project to teach students about sustainable food and ecosystems, TRU said.

“It’s amazing how a tiny creature like a native bee can have such a profound effect on the broader environment,” said TRU manager of sustainability programs James Gordon.

“By taking steps to ensure that all bee populations — there are over 450 native bee species in B.C. — and the plants they depend on are healthy, the ripple effect means a move diverse and healthier environment for all species.”

TRU said their other bee-friendly efforts include habitat creation, including a pollinator garden, native plant gardens and an orchard with dozens of fruit trees.

“Everyone in B.C. has been keenly aware of the pressing impacts of climate change over the last few fire seasons. Perhaps just as striking for many researchers is the devastating loss of biodiversity throughout the province,” said TRU research chair of rural livelihoods and sustainable communities Dr. Courtney Mason.

“Native pollinators are critical species that maintain threatened ecosystems and support biodiversity. This designation will help TRU be a leader in native pollinator education.”

TRU said it is investing more in native bee and pollinator habitat and will be improving signage to educate the campus community of the bees’ importance in the regional ecosystems.

The City of Kamloops became B.C.'s first Bee City in 2017.