Barb’s Used Book & Music Sale returning to St. Andrews on the Square in time for spring

Photo: Kamloops Sympony

The Kamloops Symphony’s perennial fundraiser Barb’s Used Book & Music Sale will be returning to St. Andrew’s on the Square this spring.

The symphony says it has received a large quantity of donated used books, sheet music, vinyl records and CDs that will be sold off to raise funds for the KSO’s operating expenses.

Prices will be increased to $3, higher than the previous starting point of $2. All children’s books will remain $2 each.

“The semi-annual sale has been wonderfully successful for so many years due to its highly organized donations of books and music, and the KSO’s team of dedicated volunteers,” the KSO said in a news release.

“All money raised by the sale goes towards the Kamloops Symphony’s operating expenses, which includes everything from concert productions to educational programs.”

Donations will be accepted at St. Andrew’s on the Square from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. from April 1 to 3.

The KSO said it is unable to accept tattered or dirty books, magazines, copies of Readers Digest, encyclopedias, textbooks, and VHS and cassette tapes.

The fundraiser is named after former KSO board member Barb Corbishley, and has run consistently since 1997.

The spring 2024 sale will run from April 6 to 20. The historic downtown church will open its doors from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays