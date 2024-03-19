BCWS says small weekend wildfires underscore importance of preparedness

Photo: Castanet

A couple of wildfires were sparked in the Kamloops Fire Centre during an unseasonably warm weekend — events that underscore the importance of being prepared for a potentially challenging season ahead, according to a BC Wildfire Service director.

A three-hectare wildfire near Lumby and another wildfire north of Penticton, less than a hectare in size, are now considered to be under control. Both fires were discovered Sunday.

During a Monday news conference about drought and the upcoming spring melt and wildfire season, Cliff Chapman, BCWS director of provincial operations, noted spring fires are common, but aside from this weekend’s abnormal rise in temperature, the agency is readying for what may be a difficult season.

“There hasn't been a year in my 21-year career where we haven’t responded to fires in the spring — however, it’s March. And obviously we're seeing almost 20 C weather right now,” Chapman said.

“There’s a bit of heightened concern right now. Saying that, this is only going to last for a few days, and then we'll get back into a bit more of a normal seasonal pattern.”

Rain sorely needed

He noted data from BCWS superintendent of predictive services showed there’s more than 40 millimetres of rain in a two-week period needed to alleviate the drought conditions which exacerbate wildfire risk.

“The chance of that [amount of rainfall] happening — we haven’t seen that happen in the last number of years. And so it's not so much about being concerned for us, it’s about being prepared. That's what we're focused on,” Chapman said.

He said among other things, this involves ensuring more fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters are available when crews need them, along with securing tools and technology to better forecast and monitor conditions.

“I think that we have outlined that this is the normal for B.C. We must be ready for what fire season may bring each and every year. And when you put that on top of the drought conditions we've been discussing today, we are certainly seeing some of the variables line up that we could have a very challenging fire season,” he said.

“Again, I want to stress we need to be focused on the May and June rains, to see if we get any break in getting rain into the ground so that we can see a bit of a change in the dryness of our fuels — but right now we’re not seeing that rain in the forecast.”

Monitoring 'daily' for bans

High drought conditions led to BCWS announcing an incoming fire ban for the Cariboo Fire Centre. The ban on category two and three open burning fires will take effect on March 28.

Chapman didn’t say if the Kamloops Fire Centre could see a similar ban this early in the season, but noted BCWS has been keeping an eye on the conditions, even through the winter.

“We're monitoring daily to see when we meet those thresholds for the three categories of prohibitions which we may put in,” Chapman said.

He added category two and three burning include backyard burning and pile burning, while category one burning includes campfires. He said Kamloops will likely see all three prohibitions in effect this fire season, but noted the agency is trying to be more “nimble” if and when conditions change.

“I suspect that as we see summertime approaching that you will likely see us putting on prohibitions for all three types of fires, and you'll also see us take them off — and that's something that we're trying to be more responsive as an organization, that once we put them on, that they don’t just stay on,” Chapman said.

“If the conditions return back to somewhere favourable for us in B.C., then you'll see those prohibitions come off — and then they might come back on again in a few weeks time.”