Poachers plead guilty, face steep fines for ill-fated Kamloops-area hunting trip

Three poachers who were part of an ill-fated hunting trip near Barriere four years ago will likely be ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in fines after pleading guilty to charges alleging they killed deer, marmot and grouse out of season.

Kyaw Aue Thah, 37, Boe Boe Gyi, 55, and Ywa Baw Mu, 33, pleaded guilty Friday in Kamloops provincial court. Thah pleaded guilty to one count of killing grouse, mule deer and marmot out of season, while Gyi and Mu pleaded to one count of being a party to killing grouse, mule deer and marmot out of season.

Court heard the trip was Thah’s idea. He convinced a fourth accused, Tin Hla, to come along and let the group use his pickup truck. Hla was also the only of the four licensed to hunt or possess a firearm.

The men travelled from Surrey to the Little Fort area, arriving on Thuya Lake Forest Service Road in the early-morning hours of May 9, 2020.

Spotlights used in hunt

“After arriving, the group began hunting during nighttime hours with the aid of a spotlight searching for wildlife,” Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said in court.

“They eventually spotted a deer, and Gyi told Thah to shoot the deer while Gyi and Mu shined spotlights on the deer. Thah exited the vehicle and shot the deer two to three times before it died.”

A short time later, still using spotlights, the men located and shot a second deer.

In the morning, when the men went to field dress the animals, they found that one of the deer was pregnant. They left the two unborn fawns in a gut pile that was discovered days later.

Marmot exacts some revenge

The men kept hunting, shooting several grouse and two squirrels before encountering a marmot. Fras said Thah shot the animal.

“However, the shot did not kill the marmot,” she said. “And while attempting to retrieve it, the marmot bit his finger, causing Thah to club the marmot to death.”

The men were stopped by a BC Conservation Officer Service member for a check while still in the bush. The officer eventually located bags containing two deer, one marmot, two squirrels and multiple grouse.

Fras said the maximum penalty in such cases is significant — a $100,000 fine and up to a year in prison.

'Premeditated and deliberate'

She is looking for an $8,000 fine for Thah, and fines of $5,000 for Gyi and Mu. All but $100 of each penalty would go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund.

“The hunting activity was premeditated and deliberate, considering the spotlights, firearms and propane torches were packed and brought from a different city,” she said.

Thah, Gyi and Mu have all agreed to pay the fines as set out by Fras. Thah and Mu have asked for seven years to pay, while Gyi wants two years.

“I learned a lesson in a very hard way,” Thah said in court through an interpreter.

The three men are scheduled to return to court for sentencing on April 18.

Hla has not pleaded guilty and his whereabouts are unknown, Fras said. He is wanted on a warrant.