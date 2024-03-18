Kamloops father, son who rescued capsized boaters on Canada Day awarded medal

Photo: Chris Carlson

A Kamloops man and his son have been honoured by the BC and Yukon lifesaving society, both receiving the Silver Medal of Merit for rescuing capsized boaters on Canada Day last summer.

Chris Carlson said he and his son Ben were invited to attend the 112th B.C. & Yukon Lifesaving Society event held in Vancouver earlier this month.

“I didn't know if it was going to be a scam or not when they first contacted me,” Carlson joked.

“I saw past events had been on YouTube so maybe, and they got us a discounted rate at the Pan Pacific. So we're staying in a five star hotel and it was just awesome.”

Rubbing elbows with dignitaries

Carlson said they had the opportunity to meet dignitaries like B.C. Premier David Eby and the Deputy Mayor of Vancouver at the event where they were awarded their medals.

Among other recipients of the Silver Medal of Merit included Kelowna Rockets forward Ty Hurley.

Carlson and his son were honoured with the award after rescuing two boaters who had capsized on the Thompson River.

The pair came across the boaters while kayaking up the river at night following Canada Day celebrations. Hearing their cries for help, the father and son eventually managed to pull them ashore.

“I relive the day every day in my head,” Carlson said.

“Would they have drowned? I don't know. But I think we were there at the right time to prevent that for sure.”

'Trying to do our best'

Carlson said he was mostly just proud of his son for staying cool under pressure and working as a team to save the boaters.

“I just can't imagine at 16 getting this recognition for saving lives. It's pretty awesome, but I think he fully deserves it for sure,” Carlson said.

Carlson said their medals have been framed at home.

“I think we did well in in representing Kamloops, for trying to do our best,” Carlson said.

“It's just really cool. It's been a really cool experience, the whole thing.”