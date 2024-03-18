RIH Foundation gets $50K donation to support youth with mental health, substance use disorders

Photo: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation

A $50,000 donation to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation will be used to hire a clinician care co-ordinator, a role the foundation said will address the needs of Kamloops-area youths with mental health and substance use concerns.

The donation comes from the RBC Foundation through RBC Future Launch with the goal of supporting RIH’s Parkview Child and Adolescent Mental Health Program.

“RBC remains committed to driving more equitable prosperity within our communities. This includes partnering with healthcare providers to enable access to mental health services and resources for youth when and where they need it,” said Mark Beckles, RBC Vice President, Social Impact & Innovation.

“Through our partnership with the RIH Foundation, the RBC Foundation will help to unlock these important resources in the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap region.”

The RIH Foundation said they have matched the donation with the aid of additional donor support.

According to the hospital’s foundation, there is an urgent need for accessible care and support services for youth with mental health and substance use disorders with one in five youth struggling with mental health.

“RIH Foundation acknowledges the profound and enduring difference this gift will make in the lives of adolescents, youth and their families in our region,” said RIH Foundation CEO Heidi Coleman.

The Parkview Child and Adolescent Mental Health Program is an outpatient crisis stabilization mental health initiative for youth. RIH said the programs plays a pivotal role in the region.