Barriere mayor will resign post if elected MLA this fall

Photo: Castanet Ward Stamer is running for election in the upcoming provincial election and will resign his post as mayor of Barriere if he is elected, which would trigger a byelection.

Ward Stamer says there will be a byelection to replace him as the mayor of Barriere if he’s elected MLA of the new Kamloops-North Thompson riding this fall.

“Right now I can actually do both jobs and, even if I was elected as your new MLA, I could do both — of course I wouldn’t,” Stamer told reporters on Friday.

Stamer said he will recuse himself from his post when the writ drops for the election campaign later this year.

Stamer announced his campaign as the BC Conservative’s candidate in Kamloops-North Thompson last week.

If he wins the seat, Stamer will resign as mayor and a byelection would be held for a new mayor to finish off the four-year term.

“I’m quite confident we would be able to either have one of our councillors run, we've got a really good council … and if not, there may be somebody else in the community that would be willing to put their name forward, and it would only be for two years,” Stamer said.

B.C. residents go to the polls to elect their next government on Oct. 19.

Stamer has been mayor of Barriere since 2018 and, before that, served on the town’s council going back to its incorporation in 2007.

Stamer enters the race for the redrawn Kamloops-North Thompson riding, which now runs from Wells Grey to Stump Lake north and south, and The Shuswap Highlands to Westsyde and Old Road in Kamloops east to west.

So far only Stamer and BC United MLA Todd Stone — the incumbent of the soon-to-be defunct Kamloops-South Thompson riding — have entered the race in Kamloops-North Thompson.