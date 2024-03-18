Forecast calls for chances of rain to replace sun, temperatures to dip in Kamloops region

Madison Reeve

The coming week is forecast to see sunny skies being replaced by clouds and chances of rain showers in the Kamloops region, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast calls for temperatures to peak early in the week with highs around 20 C before dipping to around 9 C by the weekend.

Sunny skies are expected Monday with a high of 20 C. Clear skies will continue into the night as temperatures drop to an overnight low of 3 C.

Tuesday will continue to see Sunny skies with a daytime high of 20 C. Temperatures will reach a low of 5 C as skies remain clear.

A 70 per cent chance of showers is anticipated for Wednesday as temperatures drop to a high of 14 C. A 40 per cent chance of showers is predicted overnight with a low of 3 C.

Thursday is expected to see a 40 per cent chance of showers, with cloudy skies and a high of 7 C. Skies will remain cloudy as chances of showers continue into the evening, alongside a low of 2 C.

Friday will again see a 40 per cent chance of showers and an expected high of 9 C. Chances of rain showers or flurries are predicted overnight as temperatures reach a low of 1 C.

Chances of rain are forecast to be around 30 per cent over the weekend, with daytime highs around 9 C.