Canadian Olympic Committee sees dozens of athletes attend tryout in Kamloops

At least 80 athletes descended on the Tournament Capital Centre Saturday, putting their skills to the test as the Canadian Olympic Committee brought its official talent search, the RBC Training Ground, to Kamloops for the first time in five years.

Four-time Winter Olympian Mercedes Nicholl said the event attracted youth from a variety of sports, and the event serves as a tremendous leg up.

“Training Ground really breaks down barriers,” she said.

“It's a free event for athletes to come test their skills, test their abilities with some scouts from different national sports organizations, so it's a really really great opportunity.”

Participants showcased their core attributes with challenges in speed, strength, power and endurance in front of scouts.

For Westwold teen Lelani Vanderydt, the event was about seeing how she stacks up against the competition.

“I wanted to test my strength and everything against everyone here and I wanted to see how I compare with my sport to other sports,” Vanderydt said.

Sprinter Dante Yaroshinsky-Russell said he came to the training ground with Olympic hopes on his mind.

“For sure. I’m definitely dream tasting,” he said.

A good showing at Saturday’s event could lead to some of the youth representing their country one day.

“Definitely a chance to make the Olympics at RBC Training Ground. These testing events have been happening since 2016 and we’ve had 13 Olympians come out of it,” Nicholl said.

Kamloops was the eighth of 21 Training Ground events being held this year. The top 100 athletes whose stats stand out across Canada will be called to take part in a national final tryout.

The data collected will also be sent to national sports organizations who can then reach out to the athletes they see promise in.

The top 30 from nationals will receive funding for their Olympic training.

“Which is like the biggest barrier for any athlete in Canada right now — is financial worries,” Nicholl said.