BC Conservative candidates outline Kamloops riding priorities in run-up to election

The provincial election race in Kamloops is taking shape as new BC Conservative candidates are laying out their reasons for entering the race.

Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer, who’s running in Kamloops-North Thompson, said affordability, highway safety and numerous health care are his main areas of concern.

“These are some of the issues that we have to be able to tackle together, and I believe that we've got strong policies,” Stamer told reporters gathered for their candidacy announcement at the Columbia Street lookout.

He noted “significant issues” in healthcare, such as there being no walk-in clinics in Kamloops or Barriere, and the doctor and nurse shortage throughout the province.

On the affordability side, Stamer said the provincial conservatives are of the same mind as the federal party in axing the carbon tax, while he is also looking for improved highway safety on the Coquihalla Highway and Trans Canada Highway.

Kamloops Centre candidate Dennis Giesbrecht highlighted street issues and crime as his priorities.

“Talking about getting rid of the tax, talk about treatment centres for addictions issues, more work on mental health — the same things I talked about four years ago are orders of magnitude worse now than they were then,” Giesbrecht said.

Giesbrecht said the Conservative Party, however, is better off than it was four years ago, attracting credible candidates such as the Barriere mayor and sitting high in the polls, just behind the governing NDP and ahead of the BC United Party.

“We got one more place to go — got to to try and get ahead of the NDP in the Kamloops area — but we've got a strong start.” Giesbrecht said. “We've got about seven and a half months to make up a little bit of ground and, hopefully, come election day, we're in first and we can represent everybody here well, move forward and take our voice to Victoria.”

B.C. residents will choose their next government on Oct. 19.