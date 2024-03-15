Kamloops Mounties look to reunite sizeable collection of autographed hockey cards with rightful owner

Photo: Glacier Media

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them reunite a collection of autographed hockey cards with their rightful owner.

According to police, a constable located two books of signed hockey cards earlier this month as part of an ongoing investigation.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators believe the cards were stolen or misplaced.

“Some of the cards are of pretty noteworthy players,” she said. “If you think they could be yours, please give us a call to further discuss the items and establish if you are the rightful owner.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.