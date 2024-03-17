Kamloops council moves Rogers Way hotel rezoning application to public hearing

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A rendering of the proposed Hyatt Place hotel development, planned for a site on Rogers Way.

A public hearing will be held for a proposal to rezone a Rogers Way property to permit a new hotel to rise.

The site, located adjacent to the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre at 1270 Rogers Way, was initially eyed for a hotel. However, developer Ron Mundi said the pandemic caused him to reconsider — and the site was subsequently rezoned for a multi-family condo development.

Now, as the industry has rebounded, the developer is hoping to return to the original plan.

Kamloops council voted Tuesday to move the rezoning application to a public hearing.

The proposed six-storey Hyatt Place hotel is planned to include about 157 rooms, a pool and exercise room and a restaurant and bar.

A two-storey parkade has already been completed on the site.

Provided the necessary permits are approved by the city, Mundi said he expects the hotel to be completed in 12 to 14 months.