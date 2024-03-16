Shuswap-area teacher fined for driving while prohibited

Photo: Castanet

A Shuswap-area elementary school teacher has been ordered to pay a $1,700 fine after Mounties caught him driving while his licence was prohibited.

Kenthen Herb Thomas, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of driving while prohibited.

Court heard Thomas was driving a Hyundai Tiburon on Shuswap Avenue in Chase on Sept. 22, 2022, when he was pulled over. He has been a prohibited driver since 2010.

Defence lawyer Ian McTavish said Thomas works as a teacher on call at Shihiya elementary school, a private school operated by the Splatsin First Nation in Enderby. He also works as a First Nations knowledge keeper with School District 83 and as Indigenous youth co-ordinator for the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival.

“The underlying source of all these driving issues is a drinking problem he had as a younger man,” he said.

On the day of the incident, McTavish said, Thomas agreed to drive his partner’s vehicle to a gas station to get fuel. He was living in Chase at the time but now lives in Salmon Arm.

Thomas was apologetic in court.

“I’m just trying to correct my ways and behaviour,” he said. "I always thought I could just get away with things, but I’m getting to the age where I realize that there are consequences."

Thomas was ordered to pay a $1,700 fine, which will total near $2,000 once court surcharges are calculated, and issued a new driving prohibition for a further two years. The 2010 prohibition remains in effect.