Red-shirted CAP team active in North Kamloops, downtown throughout 2023

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association’s Customer Care and Patrol team patrolled thousands of kilometres across both sides of the river in 2023, addressing safety concerns while keeping in contact with businesses, tourists and residents.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Howie Reimer, KCBIA executive director, said CAP teams — wearing the familiar red shirts and hats — are patrolling the North Shore as well as the downtown community.

“Customer Care Patrol team is now serving both sides of the river, assessing and responding to issues of public safety,” Reimer said.

“Members now receive additional training in mental health, first aid and de-escalation. CAP is integral to our events, activating space, collecting data, conducting surveys and distributing materials to businesses.”

Reimer said CAP team members picked up and disposed of 1,076 pieces of drug paraphernalia, including needles, spoons and pipes.

“CAP patrolled over 2,200 kilometres in 2023. We called RCMP, Community Services and outreach 179 times, and interacted with businesses and visitors 148 times,” Reimer said.

“They picked up thousands of foils, they distribute naloxone kits, call for ambulance, help remove encampment materials, garbage and graffiti.”

Reimer said the CAP team will see its annual increase in team members over the summer months.

Last year, the KCBIA learned its CAP team wouldn’t be receiving wage subsidies through the Canada Summer Jobs program in 2023 after the federal government decided that BIAs wouldn’t be eligible for this type of funding stream.

After the federal government’s decision, the KCBIA worked to secure additional funding so it could again bolster the CAP team’s numbers during the busy summer season. As part of this process, the KCBIA and NSBIA were in talks with the city to provide more municipal dollars for the program.

Reimer told council this year, Service Canada has reversed its decision and decided BIAs are indeed eligible for the program — but that doesn’t guarantee the KCBIA will receive funds from the government.

“Due to oversubscription of the program, securing funds is tenuous,” Reimer said.

“Thanks to the safeguard provided by the city, the summer CAP team will go ahead with six students getting the opportunity to acquire valuable work experience in a variety of skills."