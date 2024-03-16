Kamloops-area man convicted by jury after sex assault trial

Photo: KTW file

It took a jury a little more than a day to come back with a guilty verdict for a Kamloops-area man who stood trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court on a charge alleging he repeatedly raped his live-in girlfriend over a period of nearly three years.

The 31-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant. Castanet Kamloops is not naming the community in which the couple lived to avoid violating the ban.

The jury came back with its verdict at 1:00 p.m. Saturday after beginning deliberations at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The man was accused of sexually assaulting his former partner between January of 2020 and November of 2022.

No specific dates were set out in the charge.

The Crown told jurors the abuse fell into two categories — forced sex and sex when the complainant was passed out drunk.

He said, she said

Only two witnesses were called to give evidence — the complainant for the Crown and the accused for the defence.

The woman described multiple scenarios in court, telling jurors the accused “thought it was funny” when she couldn’t remember having sex following a night of drinking.

She also described situations in which the accused would force himself on her.

The accused said all of his encounters with the complainant were consensual.

He admitted they drank together but denied ever drinking to blackout.

'She can't remember'

In his closing argument to the jury, defence lawyer Joe Killoran leaned heavily on the lack of detail in the complainant’s allegations.

“She can’t remember any of these dates,” he said. “Not one specific date for [the accused] to address — just three years.”

Killoran suggested to jurors that lack of detail means the complainant’s memory cannot be trusted.

Crown prosecutor Laura Drake used much of her closing address to attack the accused’s testimony.

“It’s not that hard to tell the truth, even in a room full of strangers,” she said.

“His answers were evasive. His answers were vague — they were sometimes not even responsive to my questions.”

'Think about her face'

Drake asked jurors to picture the complainant while deciding the fate of the accused.

“I want you to think about her face and her voice when you’re considering whether or not her evidence leaves you with any reasonable doubt that this happened,” she said.

“And if you have no reasonable doubt that this happened, and you shouldn’t, you must convict [him] of sexual assault."

Justice Brad Smith set March 25 at 2 p.m. to fix a date to hear submissions on sentencing.