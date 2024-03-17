Kamloops man gets probation for violent outburst after friend rebuffed advances

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who tried to trash his friend’s house after she refused to have sex with him has been ordered to spend the next 12 months on probation.

Tyrone Dennis Chase, 43, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of mischief under $5,000.

Court heard Chase was drunk when he showed up at the residence of a female friend on Oct. 19, 2023. He had been invited over for a visit.

“He said he wanted to have sex with her, but she was not interested,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court. “She said she knew his wife and she asked him to leave.”

After briefly refusing to leave, Chase went outside and began smashing the woman’s windows and kicking her door.

“He was yelling at her, saying ‘I’m going to get you,’” Goulet said. “She was quite frightened by the situation and quite scared.”

Chase apologized in court and asked for forgiveness.

“I take full responsibility for it,” he said.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation with conditions requiring he stay away from the victim and take counselling as directed for alcohol abuse. He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons.