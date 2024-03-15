Casimir touts growth, Hamer-Jackson calls for non-profit accountability at Kamloops chamber event

Photo: Castanet Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson at Thursday's Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce event.

Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir championed her band's economic development opportunities while Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson called for accountability from local social agencies Thursday at a Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce dinner event.

More than 170 people attended An Evening with Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, which took place at Thompson Rivers University. Hamer-Jackson took to the stage to give his speech, while Casimir, who recently broke her leg, addressed the room virtually after the mayor’s presentation.

The mayor noted the City of Kamloops’ partnership with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc was a “source of pride” and applauded TRU for its impact in the community before turning to his concerns with social agencies and supportive housing sites.

He said it’s an issue that’s top of mind for the community.

“I believe we need to advocate to get specific housing operations and shelter operators to be more accountable, for their clients and the residents of their surrounding communities,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Lack of wraparound services?

Hamer-Jackson owns a business located on West Victoria Street, adjacent to supportive housing facilities and shelters.

He has advocated for more recovery beds in Kamloops, and has been critical of some local social agencies, calling for a third-party review of shelters and supportive housing operating on a harm-reduction model.

“Their facilities that were supposed to have wraparound services and there wasn’t a lot of that happening. They just started dropping them off in North Kamloops and in Westmount and they're all across the city now,” the mayor told event attendees.

Some agency spokespeople and medical officials say harm reduction efforts help save lives amid an ongoing toxic drug crisis.

Mayor says slideshow caused concern

Before he started his speech, Hamer-Jackson told event attendees he had been working on a slideshow “to show the realities of the street disorder in Kamloops,” as well as some successes, but said the presentation had been pulled.

“About 24 hours ago, a city staff member and elected official informed me, that myself and others, that there is a policy that prevents the mayor of today to carry that out on his own direction — but we’ll save that for another day. So today I'll have a logo behind me,” the mayor said, referring to the City of Kamloops logo.

When asked about the matter later, Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he put out a request for others to submit photos to include with his presentation.

He said he didn’t have an opportunity to go through all the photos, which were sent to the chamber, and later found out one of them showed a sexual incident that allegedly took place in a public area.

'They weren't my pictures'

He said he was notified that he had “breached some kind of a privacy something.”

“Anyway, they weren't my pictures,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Hamer-Jackson said he didn’t think such a photo would have been appropriate to show at a chamber function, but noted the act pictured wasn’t appropriate to take place in “in front of kids, in our city.”

“You don't want to deal with the issues then get out of the kitchen, because we got issues. We got to deal with them, we got to address it. To get a better, safer community,” the mayor said.

'A sustainable economic future'

Taking the stage after the mayor, Casimir noted the band’s business and economic development team had secured more than $11 million in grant funding over the past three years, which has helped facilitate significant developments and enhanced the band’s capacity.

“We definitely have officially opened up a world of business opportunities for TteS, from ownership ventures to partnerships, revenue sharing agreements and beyond,” Kukpi7 said.

“We are exploring avenues that will not only benefit our community, but also create a sustainable economic future, and contributing to the local economy and supporting business and entrepreneurial endeavours as we move forward.”

Casimir said the band is planning for development of more than 300 acres of land, working on modernizing its 2015 comprehensive community plan, and exploring steps to replace sections of the Indian Act related to land management.

She said a number of upcoming housing projects will bring another 85 units to the reserve, including townhomes and apartments.

The band is also seeking tenant applications to fill Chief Louis Crossing, a commercial development rising adjacent to Swelaps Market, the band’s new grocery store.

The complex will be a home to a new Petro-Canada, quick-service restaurants and a band-owned pharmacy with culturally safe medical services.

Band gets deal for city organics

Casimir said the Stswékstem Engineered Waste Management Facility, which celebrated its grand opening in January, just reached another significant milestone.

“We've also been working with the City of Kamloops and also Arrow Transportation to have Stswékstem to be the end facility for the City of Kamloops curbside organic waste,” she said.

“Yesterday was the first load from the City of Kamloops. And this exemplifies the strength of relationship, walking on two legs, but also the partnership.”

Casimir said community safety, the opioid crisis, forest fires and drought continue to be top concerns for the band.

However, she noted relationship building and strong intergovernmental connections were key to creating a prosperous, healthy community.

“At TteS, we look forward to continuing to work together, to strengthen our business communities and solving our challenges together through a shared vision for the regional business community for 2024 and beyond,” Casimir said.