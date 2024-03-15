Dallas, RLC elementary schools compete to raise donations for Kamloops Food Bank

Students from R.L. Clemitson and Dallas elementary schools have literally collected metric tons of food in a competition to see who can haul in the most for the Kamloops Food Bank.

The March Madness Food Drive started on March 1 and wrapped up Thursday, and the stakes could not be higher — the winning school earning the right to dress the other school’s principal in its colours.

"I’ve never seen this much food except for when I was in Costco," said Dallas sixth-grader Trey.

Dallas Principal Claire Sullivan did not seem worried when speaking with Castanet Kamloops.

"I feel pretty confident," she said. "I have a teacher that works at both schools and so I have a little bit of intel that I think we're doing pretty well down here."

While many Dallas elementary students said they they expected to walk away victorious, RLC students matched their confidence.

"I'd be surprised if there was more food," said RLC seventh-grader Hudson.

"I've already got a shirt picked out for Mrs. Sullivan down at Dallas, I'll make sure it fits her and I know she's gonna look great in our school colours," said RLC principal Blake Buemann.

"We've really tried to focus on just that competitive piece and giving back to the community and working together as a school community as well."

The drive is in its third year. It started in 2021 to support families affected by wildfires, eventually becoming an annual tradition.

This year, RLC challenged Dallas Elementary and the school district says they’re hoping to challenge all the Valleyview Secondary feeder schools to do the same.

The school district said the winner of the competition will be announced on Friday.