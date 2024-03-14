BCWS to prohibit opening burning in Cariboo Fire Centre at end of the month

Photo: BCWS A fire ban will be in place across the Cariboo Fire Centre at noon on March 28 due to drought conditions.

High drought conditions has resulted in a fire ban in the Cariboo region scheduled for the end of this month.

The ban will be in place as of noon on March 28, banning all category two and three open burning fires across the entire Cariboo Fire Centre region, which includes the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District, the 100 Mile House Forest District and the Quesnel Forest District.

The Cariboo region has experienced an unseasonable dry fall and winter, resulting in high drought conditions, the BC Wildfire Service said in a press release.

The ban also prohibits the use of fireworks and sky lanterns in the region.

The ban will be in place until Nov. 1, unless the order is rescinded earlier.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are half-metre high by half-metre wide or smaller. It does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Anyone conducting open burning anywhere within the Cariboo region must extinguish the fire or face a fine of $1,150, the possibility of having to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay fire fighting and associated costs.

The open fire prohibition applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department.