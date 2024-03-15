Kamloops teen ordered to take anger management, put on probation for sucker punch at fast-food restaurant

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops teen who “freaked out” and sucker punched a romantic rival inside a McDonald’s restaurant has been ordered to take anger-management counselling.

The 17-year-old boy cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault.

The boy was 16 at the time of the offence, which took place on Jan. 8, 2023. Court heard the teen crossed paths with the victim at the McDonald’s on Fortune Drive at about 10 p.m. on that day.

“They’d been at odds in the past regarding a girl, as well as [the attacker’s] belief that [the other boy] had been spreading rumours about him,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

Goulet said the two teens talked and parted ways, but the attacker returned a few moments later and delivered a violent sucker-punch that threw the victim’s body forward.

The two teens then began to fight inside the restaurant and police were called. Goulet said the entire altercation was captured on video surveillance.

Defence lawyer Courtney McLaughlin said the attacker was reacting to hurtful rumours being spread about him among his peers.

“He freaked out — and he’s here at this point to take responsibility for that,” she said.

The teen apologized in court and blamed his addiction to crystal meth, which he said he began using in 2021.

“It’s completely derailed me,” he said. “I want better for myself.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a conditional discharge and nine months of probation, which means the teen’s criminal record will remain unblemished if he can complete the probationary period without incident.

While on probation, the boy will be prohibited from having any contact with the victim and possessing weapons. He will also be required to undergo counselling as directed by his youth worker — including help for anger management and substance abuse.