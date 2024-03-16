Groups working hard behind the scenes to develop Build Kamloops plan, city says

Photo: City of Kamloops This rendering shows what a performing arts centre might look like if built on Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops.

City hall's communications manager says Build Kamloops working group members are focused on bringing together concepts for the civic facilities eyed as part of the ongoing, recreation-focused initiative.

Kristen Rodrigue, who chairs one of the four Build Kamloops working groups, said the concept development group was working hard to pull together ideas for the facilities.

“It's more than just a sheet of ice, it's more than a pool — what else can they be to help meet the needs of the community beyond the recreational needs?” Rodrigue said.

“That's what's happening really hard in the background, is pulling that together. And we're working with our engagement groups, our corporate engagement groups, as well as our working groups for Build Kamloops, to try to generate a wide variety of ideas of what they could be.”

Ambitious plan is complex

The Build Kamloops initiative seeks to make headway on priorities laid out in the city’s 2019 recreation master plan.

A number of new facilities are being considered, including the a performing arts centre, a new aquatics facility, a consolidated curling centre to bring together the city’s two clubs, a multi-use, four-rink ice complex, an indoor dry floor and field facility, and a community centre.

Rodrigue said once facility concepts and land have been identified, this will help determine financing and the order in which plans will progress, among other steps.

Mike O’Reilly, chair of council’s Build Kamloops committee, said a closed meeting held at the beginning of this week touched on land-related topics.

The March 11 committee agenda noted the meeting was closed to the public as per the Community Charter, as it dealt with “the acquisition, disposition or expropriation of land or improvements.”

“When you look at any piece of property that we need to purchase, if people hear that we’re looking for a piece in a certain area prices go up very quickly. That’s something that has to be done in closed. And those are very confidential conversations,” O’Reilly said.

City 'deficient' in rec space

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday — the day the city opened registration for swimming lessons — O’Reilly said the number of emails and text messages he’d received about the demand for these programs proved the need for new facilities.

“That's what happens when you don't build a new body of water since 1993," he said.

"It's not a case of, ‘Hey, let's build to stay ahead.’ This is building because we are very deficient in how much space we have."

Byron McCorkell, deputy CAO, noted the city received 2,157 registrations in two hours.