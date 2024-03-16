Bestselling author has book-reading tour across Thompson-Nicola Regional Library set for May

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has picked out the next read in its One Book, One Community shared reading program.

Michael Christie’s national bestseller and award-winning novel Greenwood will be the third book in the series, which promotes Canadian authors and is intended to provoke discussion while building understanding.

Greenwood weaves family history with the beauty of Vancouver Island’s old-growth forests, exploring complex family dynamics, intergenerational relationships and the profound impact of tree loss in B.C., a press release from the TNRL stated.

Christie will read at select TNRL libraries between May 3 and May 7, including an evening event at the Paramount Theatre on May 6. He will also host a writing workshop at the Kamloops Library on May 5.

He will be in Merritt from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Ashcroft from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 3, in Barriere from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Clearwater from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 4, and in Chase from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Logan Lake from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 7.

For event details, or to join a book discussion group, click here.