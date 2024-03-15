Inconclusive rainfall evidence washes out civil claim against Cache Creek following 2015 flood

Photo: Castanet

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a Cache Creek woman’s lawsuit over flood damage because it’s unclear whether a drainage upgrade would have prevented or lessened the impact to her home.

The lawsuit, filed against the Village of Cache Creek by resident Charlene Lynn Milward, was thrown out by Justice Andrew Mayer, who found Milward had not proven the local government’s decision against installing larger culverts at Lopez Creek and Stage Road caused the flooding of her house.

Milward sued the village for damages arising from severe rainfall in May 2015 that washed water, mud and debris down Lopez Creek, which backed up at a culvert crossing Stage Road, flooding her property.

Milward argued the Village of Cache creek was negligent in failing to replace the culvert with a larger one, capable of handling greater amounts of water when it completed an upgrade project on Stage Road in the early 2000s.

In 2001, Cache Creek began planning upgrades to Stage Road that were initially supposed to include new, larger storm drains as recommended by a hired consulting agency.

The village opted not to install the consultant’s culverts because there was no history of flooding at the location and the estimated $50,000 cost was deemed too high.

The culvert that was in place during the flood is 1,200 millimetres in diameter and was installed in the 1960s. Lopez Creek is an ephemeral creek, meaning it only carries water periodically during times of heavy rain and freshet.

The Village of Cache Creek argued it was not liable because its decision was a matter of policy that "immunizes" it from a finding of negligence. The village also said there is no evidence it breached its standard of care in deciding not to replace the culverts, adding the storm was so severe the sediment that washed down river would have blocked the culvert anyway.

In his decision, Mayer said the key question he was left with was whether a larger culvert would have made any difference.

“I am unable to say if it would not have,” he said.

A lack of data resulted in experts for both the plaintiff and defendant being unable to provide the court with a compelling opinion on how much rain fell on Lopez Creek the day of the flooding, he said.

“Unfortunately, the opinion evidence estimating the amount of rainfall is inconclusive,” Mayer said.

The judge said a large amount of rock and sediment at some point blocked the culvert during the flood, but it had not been shown in court whether this would not have happened had a larger culvert been installed.